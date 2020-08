WEST SCRANTON — Michael J. Lucas Jr., 77, of West Scranton, died Aug. 21, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so from 9:30 a.m. until Mass at the church. Arrangements by the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.