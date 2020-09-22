It is with great sadness that the family of Michael J. McLaughlin III announce his passing on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Michael, 84, of Springfield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family.

Michael was the son of (the late) Michael J. McLaughlin Jr. and Esther McLaughlin (née: McGinley), from Wilkes-Barre. He was a graduate of Villanova University and very active in alumni functions. He was a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Parish.

Beloved husband of the late Catherine F. (née Dougherty), devoted father of Maureen Brady (Michael), Kathleen McLaughlin-Miles (Greg), the late Suzanne and Michael. Cherished grandfather of Karen (Bill), Lauren (Anthony), Meghan (Zach), Kelly and Emy. Great-grandfather of Sara, Billy, Bridget, Nella, Magdalena, Charlotte and Helena. Predeceased by his siblings, Alice, Thomas and James. Also survived by nieces, nephews and other family members.

Michael was the grandson of a coal miner who later founded the Michael J. McLaughlin Funeral Home in the Wilkes-Barre area. As a young boy, he assisted in various areas of the business and was very proud of his heritage that served families and communities at a time of bereavement.

He was an avid sportsman and athlete in basketball and swimming.

He became a virtual fixture at Villanova pre-season games and as a season ticket holder for basketball and football for over 40 years.

Villanova enabled him to discover the power and value of lifelong learning, which he pursued for the rest of his life.

He was an Army veteran, very patriotic and loved his country.

He was a consummate professional with many honors and awards and was respected and loved for his loyalty, honesty and integrity. He considered many of his employers, employees and vendors as lifelong friends.

He was a devout Catholic, lived his life by example and was a tireless supporter of the needy.

He loved vacationing in OCNJ with his family for over 45 years, but above all, he loved and cherished his family and will be missed forever.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Ave., Springfield, PA 19064, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment private.

Arr. O'Leary F.H. (Springfield) www.olearyfuneral.com