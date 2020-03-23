PRINGLE — Michael J. Nice, 75, of Pringle, died Friday evening, March 20, 2020, in the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Kingston, he was the son of the late Michael and Mary Kondrak Nice and was a graduate of Edwardsville High School. Mike served in he Untied States Army Reserves and was a member of the American Legion Post 644, Swoyersville. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville; was a bowler for more than 40 years, bowling in the men's league at St. John's Bowling Alley, Luzerne, and Chackos Bowling Lanes in Luzerne and Wilkes-Barre. He enjoyed spending time with family and his dog Rocco and spending time bar ending at his family's corner bar, Sadowski's Cafe, Pringle.

He is survived by his loving wife, Bernice Sadowski Nice; sons, Michael Nice, of New York City; Brian Nice, of Bethlehem; brother, Thomas Nice, of Larksville, nieces and nephews.

Private funeral service for family will be held with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John the Baptist Church, Nesbitt St. Larksville. Interment will be in St. Ignatius Cemetery Pringle.

For addition information, to view a video tribute to Michael or to leave the family an online condolence, visit the funeral home website at www.StrishFuneralHome.com.