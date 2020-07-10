1/1
Michael J. Parcinski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WEST SCRANTON — Michael J. Parcinski, 54, of West Scranton, passed away July 3 at Lehigh Valley Memorial Hospital. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Born June 28, 1966, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Joseph Parcinski and Margaret Henry Parcinski.

He was a graduate of G.A.R. Memorial high school, Class of 1984, and was employed by E&R Roofing.

His greatest joy was his family. The love for his children was immense, but the love for his grandchildren was immeasurable.

Surviving are the love of his life of 15 years, Karen Stine; children, Michael Parcinski Jr. and fiancé, Amanda, of Scranton, Kara Parcinski and partner, Tyree Harris, of Wilkes-Barre, and Jamie Stine, of Scranton; grandchildren, Noah, Michael, and Ryleigh, of Scranton; sister Carol Claherty, of Florida, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by brother, Daniel Parcinski.

Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved