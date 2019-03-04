FRANKLIN TWP. — Michael J. Prokopchak, 74, Franklin Township, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, in the arms of his wife, with his son by his side, at The Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. Born Sept. 21, 1944, he was the son of the late Walter A. Prokopchak and Carolyn Remetz Prokopchak.

Mike was a graduate of the first graduating class of Dallas High School in 1962. He went on to serve his country in the United States Army, stationed in Korea. He also was a graduate of King's College and The Pennsylvania State Police Academy, Hershey. He became a Pennsylvania State Trooper and was stationed in Bethlehem and Wyoming, from where he then retired working as a narcotics agent, under Region 8 Strike Force. Upon retirement, having grown up on a farm, Mike began farming and went on to become owner and proprietor of Pro's Produce in Luzerne for more than years. He prided himself in providing his customers with only the freshest, locally grown fruits and vegetables.

Mike's favorite hobby was deer hunting and he also enjoyed fishing. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and he and his family enjoyed many Pittsburgh weekends to attend Steelers home games at Heinz Field.

Pro, which he was known by his many friends, was elected as a supervisor for Franklin Township. He was also past president of the Luzerne County Association of Township Officials. He was presented the first Annual Michael Prokopchak Presidency award for his more than 16 years of dedicated service as president of the association.

Mike is survived by his wife of 51 years, the former Sharon Piekanski; daughter, Sheri Watkins, of Charlotte, N.C.; son Michael Jr., of Trucksville, and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours. All services for Mike were held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of The Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.