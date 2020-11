BEAR CREEK TWP. — Michael "Mick" J. Smacher Jr., 82, of Bear Creek Township, died Nov. 14, 2020. Walk-through visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains. Masks and social distancing required. Private funeral services with interment at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre, will be held at the convenience of the family.