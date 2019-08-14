NANTICOKE — Michael J. Zdipko, 89, of Coal Street, Nanticoke, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital following a period of failing health.

Born at home on Nicholson Street, Wilkes-Barre Township, on June 28, 1930, he was a son of the late Michael and Anna Chopko Zdipko. He attended St. Mary's Byzantine School, North Wilkes-Barre, and James M. Coughlin High School.

A veteran of the Korean War, Michael served with the U.S. Army's Company C, 526th Armored Infantry Battalion. He received the Purple Heart for wounds received in action on May 30, 1953. He also received the Combat Infantry Badge, Korean Service Medal with a bronze service star, as well as United Nations and National Defense Service Medals.

Mike resided in Wilkes-Barre until his marriage to the former Mary Lou (Babe) Davis on Aug. 6, 1977.

He was employed at Muskin Pool Company, Plains Township, for over 20 years, retiring in 1999, and previously worked at Frebaum's Textile Mill in Ashley.

He was a member of Zion United Church of Christ and American Legion Post #350, Nanticoke. Mike was an avid sports fan of the Phillies, Eagles and Penn State and was very devoted to his wife and family. He was especially proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The last member of his immediate family, he was preceded in death by sisters Sarah, Florence, Mary and Theresa; and brothers John, Thomas and Joseph.

Surviving is his wife of 42 years, Mary Lou "Babe"; daughter Beth McCagh and husband Frank, of Southwest Ranches, Fla.; son William J. Thomas Sr. and companion Chris Kozak; and daughter Julie Thomas and companion John Rosick, both of Nanticoke; grandchildren John McCagh and wife Auna, Megan Indeglia and husband Paul, William J. Thomas Jr., Nicole Fortuna, and Thomas Fortuna and companion Katie Bennett; great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Anthony Indeglia and Wyatt Fortuna; a sister-in-law, Cora Zdipko, of Ashley; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will begin 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, with funeral service at 10:30 a.m. in Zion United Church of Christ, 40 W. Main St., Nanticoke. The Rev. Barry M. Lohman, his pastor, will officiate.

Interment with military honors will follow in Edge Hill Cemetery, West Nanticoke.

A viewing and period of visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the funeral home.

