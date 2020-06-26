MOUNTAIN TOP — Michael L. "Video" Thiemann, 66, of Mountain Top, June 24, 2020. Family and friends may call on from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the George A. Strish Inc., Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jude Parish, Mountain Top. A public celebration of Mike's life will be held on Friday, July 3, and announced via Facebook.