MOUNTAIN TOP — Michael L. "Video" Thiemann, 66, of Mountain Top, June 24, 2020. Family and friends may call on from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the George A. Strish Inc., Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jude Parish, Mountain Top. A public celebration of Mike's life will be held on Friday, July 3, and announced via Facebook.
Published in Times Leader from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.