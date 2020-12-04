1/
Michael Lee DelKanic Jr.
1957 - 2020
RED ROCK — Michael Lee DelKanic, Jr., age 62, of Red Rock, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at home.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre on Dec. 17, 1957, and was the son of the late Michael L., Sr. and Elizabeth Raspen DelKanic

Michael graduated from Lake-Lehman High School, Class of 1975. He attended Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport, studying horticulture. Michael went on to become the owner/operator of DelKanic Landscaping, Red Rock.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Ross.

Michael is survived by sisters, Joyce Delkanic-Piatt, of Loyalville, Jane Martin, of Harveys Lake, and Lois Klinger, of Catawissa; his companion, Hope Wolfe, of Red Rock; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private graveside service will be held at Bloomingdale Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home, Inc., corner of routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Online condolences can be made to clswansonfuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
