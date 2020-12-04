RED ROCK — Michael Lee DelKanic, Jr., age 62, of Red Rock, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at home.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre on Dec. 17, 1957, and was the son of the late Michael L., Sr. and Elizabeth Raspen DelKanic

Michael graduated from Lake-Lehman High School, Class of 1975. He attended Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport, studying horticulture. Michael went on to become the owner/operator of DelKanic Landscaping, Red Rock.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Ross.

Michael is survived by sisters, Joyce Delkanic-Piatt, of Loyalville, Jane Martin, of Harveys Lake, and Lois Klinger, of Catawissa; his companion, Hope Wolfe, of Red Rock; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private graveside service will be held at Bloomingdale Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home, Inc., corner of routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Online condolences can be made to clswansonfuneralhome.com.