Michael Major
MOUNTAIN TOP — Michael Major, 64, of Mountain Top, passed away on Wednesday at the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center. Born in Poland, he was the son of the late Anthoni and Maria (Bober) Major. Michael worked for Mountaintop Express. Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his brother, Richard, and sister, Maria. Surviving are his wife, Karen Housell Major, children; Michael, Megan, Jessica and John, a brother, John, and seven grandchildren. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family, and are under the direction of McCune Funeral Service, Inc.

Published in Times Leader from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
