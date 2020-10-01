1/1
Michael Morrissey
HANOVER TWP. — Michael Morrissey, 60, of Hanover Township, passed away on Sept. 29, 2020, at the Allied Hospice Center, Scranton, after a brief illness.

He was born Sept. 7, 1960, in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Charles and Dorothy Martin Morrissey. He was a graduate of Hanover Area High School and attended Luzerne County Community College. Michael was employed for many years at the UFCW Credit Union on the Sans Souci Highway. He was always joking and outgoing, and liked to travel. He loved his dogs.

Surviving are his brothers, Charles F. Morrissey, of Luzerne, James Morrissey, of California, and Steven Morrissey, of Wilkes-Barre, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Condolences can be sent to www.eblakecollins.com.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
1 entry
October 1, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear this! I really liked going to the credit union & seeing him there. He was always so sweet & kind. May he R.I.P. God Bless!
Karen Thiede
