AVOCA — Michael Nicholas Soudas, 89, of Avoca, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, in Highland Manor, Exeter.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 15, 1930, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Sophie (Mihalk) Soudas.

He was a graduate of Coughlin High School and had served in the US Navy during the Korean War.

Prior to retirement, he worked as an electrician for the Local 1319 Electrical Union.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marie (Zapotoski) Soudas; infant son, Jason; brothers, Dino, John and Harry Soudas; and sisters, Catherine Wood and Mae Greenfield.

Surviving are sons, Michael Soudas and his wife, Lisa, of Dupont, and Mark Soudas, of Avoca; grandson, Michael J. Soudas and his wife, Emily, of Dupont; brother, George Soudas, of Jacksonville, Fla.; nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends and relatives from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, with a Blessing Service in Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. Interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton, will be held at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence, visit Mr. Soudas' obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.