PITTSTON — Michael Owens Jr., 43, of Pittston, died unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at home.

Born in Scranton, son of Michael and Debbie Marchise Owens, of Pittston Township, he was a graduate of the Pittston Area School District, where he excelled at football. Mike was known as "The Horse" during his athletic career and was the recipient of the Falcone Award for football during his junior year. He was employed in construction for Tradesman International, and also worked for Ground AFX doing arborist work. Michael was of the Roman Catholic faith.

Also surviving are a brother, Brian Owens and wife, Julie; sisters, Lisa Hillman and husband, Jason, and Danielle Owens; his maternal grandmother, Helen Bonewicz Marchise; children, Irelyn, Italia, Dreama, Sierra and Larry; a granddaughter, Naolani; aunts, uncles, cousins; and nieces and nephews, including Sherrial, Brittany, Cales, Jordan, Austin, Nicholas, Alana, and Ava; and grandnieces; and his girlfriend, Jessica Stevens. Mike adored his Labhound dog, "Zoey."

He was also preceded in death by brothers, Jeremy Owens and Paul Owens; maternal grandfather, Joseph Marchise; and paternal grandparents, John and Helen Duffy Owens.

A Blessing Service will be held at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Phillip J. Sladicka. Viewing will be held from 3:45 until the time of services. To leave a message of consolation visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.