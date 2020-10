PORT GRIFFITH — Michael P. Talipan, 89, of Port Griffith, died Oct. 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Jean Vetack Talipan. Memorial Mass will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, in St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston, (Port Griffith). A complete obituary will appear in a future edition.