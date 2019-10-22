PIKES CREEK — Michael Paraschak, age 87, of Pikes Creek, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at home surrounded by his family, following a 15-month courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born in Luzerne on Jan. 1, 1932, and was the son of the late Peter and Ann Hine Paraschak.

Michael graduated from Luzerne High School in 1949 and he retired from the ACME Warehouse in Forty Fort where he earned the nickname "Iron Mike." He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict and was a member and president of the Teamsters Local 401 Retirees Club. He was also member of the Shickshinny American Legion, Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus, Assembly 1925 in Luzerne, member and officer of the Tatra Club, member of Lake Silkworth Volunteer Fire Company, life member of the Fire Police Association and member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Lake Silkworth, where he served as an usher for many years. Michael was an assistant Scout master for Boy Scouts of America and a merit badge counselor.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandson, Brandon Michael Paraschak; sisters, Alice Grocki and Mary Allunis; and brothers, Joseph and Peter Paraschak.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, the former Patricia Zukoski; sons, Michael and his wife, Lisa, and Randy and his wife, Nicole; grandchildren, Cody Michael, Kiera Lynn, Michaela Jo and Gavin Scott; sister, Francis Suhocki; and brothers, John and Walter Paraschak.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. from Our Lady Of Mount Carmel Church, 2011 State Route 29, Hunlock Creek, PA 18621 with the Rev. Alex Roche officiating.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Lake Silkworth.

