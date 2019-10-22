|
NEW JERSEY — Michael Patrick McNulty, 65, a longtime resident of New Jersey, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
Born Dec. 14, 1953, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late John and Anna Jean Dement McNulty.
Michael was a graduate of Dickinson College where he was a member of the Army ROTC, Sigma Chi fraternity and Raven's Claw Society. He served our country as a First Lieutenant of the Army in Nuremberg, Germany, for two years before continuing his education and earned his MBA from Northwestern University.
For the past 40 years, Michael has been a bond trader in the financial markets in Chicago and New York.
Michael enjoyed skiing, golfing and extensive traveling for business and leisure. He was a wine and port aficionado and a quite serious Chicago Cubs fan.
A sister, Donna Szustak, and a sister-in-law, JoAnn McNulty, preceded him in death.
He will be greatly missed by his children: Michael and his wife, Laura McNulty, of Germantown, Md., and Jennifer Ann McNulty, of Chicago; a granddaughter, Hayley McNulty; brother, Jack and his wife, Lisa McNulty, of Edwardsville; sisters, Theresa and her husband, Mark Choman, of Wilkes-Barre, and Mary and her husband, Jeffrey Craig, of Mountain Top; brother-in-law, Joseph Szustak; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Celebration of Michael's Life will begin Tuesday with visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre and continue there on Wednesday with gathering at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Church of the Parish of Saint Andre Bessette.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Michael's family at www.celebratehislife.com.