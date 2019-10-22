Times Leader Obituaries
|
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Parish of St. Andre Bessette
NEW JERSEY — Michael Patrick McNulty, 65, a longtime resident of New Jersey, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

Born Dec. 14, 1953, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late John and Anna Jean Dement McNulty.

Michael was a graduate of Dickinson College where he was a member of the Army ROTC, Sigma Chi fraternity and Raven's Claw Society. He served our country as a First Lieutenant of the Army in Nuremberg, Germany, for two years before continuing his education and earned his MBA from Northwestern University.

For the past 40 years, Michael has been a bond trader in the financial markets in Chicago and New York.

Michael enjoyed skiing, golfing and extensive traveling for business and leisure. He was a wine and port aficionado and a quite serious Chicago Cubs fan.

A sister, Donna Szustak, and a sister-in-law, JoAnn McNulty, preceded him in death.

He will be greatly missed by his children: Michael and his wife, Laura McNulty, of Germantown, Md., and Jennifer Ann McNulty, of Chicago; a granddaughter, Hayley McNulty; brother, Jack and his wife, Lisa McNulty, of Edwardsville; sisters, Theresa and her husband, Mark Choman, of Wilkes-Barre, and Mary and her husband, Jeffrey Craig, of Mountain Top; brother-in-law, Joseph Szustak; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Celebration of Michael's Life will begin Tuesday with visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre and continue there on Wednesday with gathering at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Church of the Parish of Saint Andre Bessette.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Michael's family at www.celebratehislife.com.

Published in Times Leader from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
