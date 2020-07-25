1/1
Michael Patrick Noonan
HANOVER TWP. — Michael Patrick Noonan, of Hanover Township, passed away on his 31st birthday on July 19, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital, Wilkes Barre.

He was the son of Patricia A. Pascoe, of Sugar Notch, and Michael F. Noonan, of Wilkes Barre.

He was a member of the graduating class of 2007 of Crestwood High School. He completed his requirements to be a specialty machinist from Wilkes-Barre Area Career & Technical Center and LCCC.

He was employed as a machinist for various companies in the area.

He was a member of Holy Family Church, Sugar Notch, and he served as an altar boy for St. Charles Church, Sugar Notch, for many years. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #781, Mountain Top, and the CWV Post #274, Ashley.

Michael was a loving and devoted father to his daughter, Keely.

Mike was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt. He was an enthusiastic Philadelphia Eagles fan and loved playing chess with his nephews and was adored by his nieces.

He was very proud of his Irish heritage and he loved being a "Notcher."

Preceding him in death were his maternal grandparents, Rita and Frederick Pascoe, paternal grandparents, Michael and Eva Noonan, uncles, Freddie and Barry Pascoe.

In addition to his six year old daughter, Keely Elizabeth Noonan, he is survived by his mother, Patricia A. Pascoe and her companion, Kevin S. Sinnott, father, Michael F. Noonan, sisters, Bridget Stone and her husband, John, Keely Hostetter and her husband, James, brother, Shea D. Kephart, twin brother, Patrick Michael Noonan. Several aunts and uncles and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins survive, as well as his dear companion, Natasha.

He will be especially missed by his Aunt Mame and his best friend, John McGovern, both of whom he spent a lot of time with growing up.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township, at a future date.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the entire staff of the ICU at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital, Wilkes-Barre, for their excellent care and compassion given to Michael in his time of need.

Because Michael loved children, donations can be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105.

Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.



Published in Times Leader from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
