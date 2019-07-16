DALLAS — On Monday, July 15, 2019, Michael Philip Hodle Sr., 51, of Dallas, a loving son, father, brother, uncle and friend, joined his heavenly father.

Michael was born Jan. 16, 1968, son of Catherine Budnick Hodle and the late Frank Hodle.

He was such a brilliant yet simple man, and his hands were God's gift to him. He could fix and repair everything. He was a master mechanic and a extrordinary builder. The heart he had helped everyone in their time of need. Psalm 90:17 Let the favor of the Lord our God be upon us, and establish the work of our hands upon us. His compassion for helping others live forever in the minds of those he helped in their time of need.

He was an avid NASCAR and Steelers fan. He will be forever remembered as a man who truly lived.

Michael now joins in heaven his beloved father, Frank "Bucky" Hodle Sr.; his best friend and brother, Frank Hodle Jr.; and his maternal grandparents, Michael and Mary Budnick.

Surviving, in addition to his grieving mother, Catherine Hodle/Dimmick and step-dad Leo Dimmick, are his seven children to carry on his loving kind heart, Carissa Hodle, Michael Frank Hodle, Brandon Hodle, Michael P. Hodle, Hailey Hodle, Daniel Hodle and Mia Hodle; grandchildren Alayla, Star, Faith, Michael, Adrianna and Maria; sisters Kathy Kovaleski, Kimberly Hodle, Bertha Hodle and Samantha Reed; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Funeral for Michael will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday from the Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home Inc., 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St Ignatius Church, Kingston. Interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

The family request no flowers and that donations be given to Michael's family for his younger children.