HARDING — Michael J. Remplewicz, 58, of Harding, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.
Born in Kingston, he was the son of the late Michael A. and Ann Marie Mancos Remplewicz.
Michael was a graduate of Lake-Lehman High School and attained his associate degree from Penn State, Lehman campus.
He worked in sales for Pony Express, New Holland, and prior to that he was employed at WBRE for over 20 years as a sports photographer and assignment desk manager.
He was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston.
Surviving are his wife of 31 years, the former Lisa Salvo, and daughter Mia Remplewicz, at home; sisters Paula and her husband Tom Kachmarsky, Kingston, and Barbra and her husband, Tony Hoyson, and their children, Angie and Christopher, Lehman Township.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at Immaculate Conception Church, West Pittston, from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday.
A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10 a.m. at Corpus Christi Parish at Immaculate Conception Church, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston.
Monsignor John Sempa, pastor, will be celebrant.
Arrangements are in the care of Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.
To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, visit www.gubbiottifh.com.
Published in Times Leader from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019