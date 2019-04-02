NANTICOKE — Michael S. Graboske, 56, of Nanticoke, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center after suffering a seizure at his home.

Born Dec. 26, 1962, in Nanticoke, he was a son of Melvin (Liver) Graboske, of Nanticoke, and the late Janice May Graboske. He attended John S. Fine High School and served his country with the U.S. Army and Army Reserves.

In his younger years, he was a talented baseball player in Little League. Later, among many other interests, he became a certified dog obedience trainer.

He had been employed as a truck driver with his father and other companies for many years. He was currently employed by J.P. Mascaro and Sons.

He was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, Nanticoke.

His mother, Janice, preceded him in death on Nov. 17, 2018.

Surviving, in addition to his father, Mel, is his wife, Wendy May-Graboske; sons Michael Graboske and Steven George and their mother, Lorraine George, all of Hanover Township; a brother, David Graboske, of Nanticoke; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. Barry L. Lohman, his pastor, officiating.

A viewing and period of visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.

Interment will be private in Edge Hill Cemetery, West Nanticoke.