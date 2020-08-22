DRUMS — Michael S. Seaton-Elliott, of Drums, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

Born in Grimsby, England, he was the son of the late Rev. Father Stanley A. and Edith M. Season-Elliott and was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School. Michael served his country proudly in the United States Navy/CBS (2nd Class Petite Officer) for six years and retired from Plumbers and Pipefitters, Local 9, New Jersey, after 40 years of service.

He enjoyed going with his wife to car shows, taking his 1970 Cadillac ElDorado; had an extensive train collection and was a member and past commander of VFW, Post 148, in Hightstown, N.J., and a member of the American Legion, Post 781, Mountain Top.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Gajewski Seaton-Elliott; daughter, Michelle Seaton-Elliott and sons, Andrew and Michael Seaton-Elliott.

A private funeral service, with Military Honors, will be held on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, with a visitation prior to the service from the Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.

