1/1
Michael S. Seaton-Elliott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DRUMS — Michael S. Seaton-Elliott, of Drums, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

Born in Grimsby, England, he was the son of the late Rev. Father Stanley A. and Edith M. Season-Elliott and was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School. Michael served his country proudly in the United States Navy/CBS (2nd Class Petite Officer) for six years and retired from Plumbers and Pipefitters, Local 9, New Jersey, after 40 years of service.

He enjoyed going with his wife to car shows, taking his 1970 Cadillac ElDorado; had an extensive train collection and was a member and past commander of VFW, Post 148, in Hightstown, N.J., and a member of the American Legion, Post 781, Mountain Top.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Gajewski Seaton-Elliott; daughter, Michelle Seaton-Elliott and sons, Andrew and Michael Seaton-Elliott.

A private funeral service, with Military Honors, will be held on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, with a visitation prior to the service from the Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.

Visit www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com for additional information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation
436 S Mountain Blvd
Mountain Top, PA 18707
(570) 474-9800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved