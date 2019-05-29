LARKSVILLE — Michael T. Blaine, 60, of Larksville, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, in the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore, with his loving family by his side.

Born in Kingston, he was the son of the late Leo Bernard and Sylvia E. Magalski Blaine. Mike was affectionately known as Knobby, a nickname he cherished, as it was handed down from his father. He was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West, Class of 1976. Mike was employed at Wyman Gordon, TruForm Division, as a machinist for more than 20 years. He was previously employed by Marvin and Renny Carkhuff's W.E. Pulverman Company. He was a member of St. Barbara's Parish, Exeter, and the Larksville American Legion Post 655.

Preceding him in death were brothers Leo and Patrick Blaine.

Surviving is his wife of 25 years, the former Judy Christian; son, Michael J. Blaine; aunt, Maureen Magalski, of Dallas; sisters-in-law, Donna Blaine, of Harrisburg, Suzanne Christian, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Maria Parra (Frank), of Wyoming; brother-in-law, Robert Christian (Lori), of Wyoming; and niece, Eliana Parra.

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Michael's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, in St. Anthony of Padua Church of St. Barbara's Parish, 224 Memorial St., Exeter, with Father Michael E. Finn as the celebrant.

The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until time of service in the church.

Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Barbara Parish, 224 Memorial St., Exeter, PA 18643; the Prescription Assistance Fund of Medical Oncology Associates, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704; or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Arrangements are by the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

