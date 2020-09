DUPONT — Michael T. Hope, 69, of Dupont, died Sept. 2, 2020. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary's Cemetery, Avoca. Military honors will be provided by the AMVETS Honor Guard and the VFW Post 4909. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. If attending services, masks and physical distancing are required at all times.