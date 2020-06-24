Michael V. Sopata
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SWOYERSVILLE — Michael V. Sopata, 63, of Swoyersville, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Kingston on March 25, 1957, Michael was the son of the late Joseph G. and Frances A. (Lencoski) Sopata.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Sopata.

Michael is survived by the love of his life, Ann Marie (Misko) Sopata, whom he met while they were both working for Angelica Medical Corporation. They had recently celebrated 34 years of marriage together.

He is also survived by his children, daughter, Jennifer Hansen and her husband, Justin, of North Dakota; sons, Michael Sopata and his wife, Candice, of Exeter, and Stanley Sopata and his wife, Theresa, of Freeland; four grandchildren, Dakota and Hannah Hansen, Lilian Marie Sopata, and Alexandra Elizabeth Sopata; brother, Joseph C. Sopata, and his wife Judy, of Kirkwood, N.Y.; sisters, Frances Giadosh, and her husband, Robert, of Forty Fort; Eleanor Barber, of Swoyersville; Rita Yuhas, of Swoyersville; and Ann Marie Golembeski, and her husband, Tony, of Pringle; and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

Due to current restrictions and recommendations by the department of health, those attending visitation are required to wear a face mask and abide social-distancing requirements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Bednarski Funeral Home
168 Wyoming Ave
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-3851
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved