HANOVER TWP. — Michael W. Shamaski, of Loomis Park, Hanover Township, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born March 11, 1938, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Michael and Mildred Jeffries Shamaski.

Michael was a 1956 graduate of Hanover Area High School. He was employed as a truck driver for Biscontini Warehouse, and also Roadway Express.

Mike was a member of the Nanticoke Quoit Club. He also was an avid bowler that recorded a perfect game; a golfer who was able to achieve a hole-in-one; and enjoyed hunting.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nina, in 2000.

Surviving is his daughter, Cheryl Ann Shamaski Radle, and her husband, Ronald, of Hanover Township; son, Michael J. Shamaski, and his wife, Andrea Syreika Shamaski, of Hanover Township; grandchildren, Michael Joseph Shamaski, Kyle Frank Shamaski, and Keith Andrew Shamaski; and five great-grandchildren.

Private funeral services will be held Friday by the Charles V. Sherbin Funeral Home, Hanover Township. Interment will follow in Hanover Green Cemetery.