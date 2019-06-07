Times Leader Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
For more information about
Michael Smigiel
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Smigiel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael William Joseph Smigiel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael William Joseph Smigiel Obituary

SWOYERSVILLE — Michael William Joseph Smigiel, 47, of Swoyersville, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at his home. He was born Sept. 25, 1971, in the Bronx, New York, a son of Roseann Spinelli and the late Adam Smigiel.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his daughter, Felisha Reynolds; companion Rosemarie Yuhas; siblings Tonya Smigiel, Anthony Spinelli, Heather Walsh, Andrew Smigiel, Nicholas Spinelli, James Spinelli and Arielle Scott; and nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.eblakecollins.com.

Published in Times Leader from June 7 to June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
Download Now