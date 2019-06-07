SWOYERSVILLE — Michael William Joseph Smigiel, 47, of Swoyersville, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at his home. He was born Sept. 25, 1971, in the Bronx, New York, a son of Roseann Spinelli and the late Adam Smigiel.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his daughter, Felisha Reynolds; companion Rosemarie Yuhas; siblings Tonya Smigiel, Anthony Spinelli, Heather Walsh, Andrew Smigiel, Nicholas Spinelli, James Spinelli and Arielle Scott; and nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.eblakecollins.com.