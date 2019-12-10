TUNKHANNOCK — Michaeline H. Wiernusz, 84, of Tunkhannock died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at her home.

Born in Dickson City in 1935, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Michaeline (Soter) Skibitski.

Michaeline was united in marriage to Leonard Wiernusz in 1958. To Michaeline and Leonard were born: Martin L. Wiernusz DVM, Ossian, Iowa; Matthew Wiernusz (Linda), Collegeville; Melissa Henn, Tunkhannock, and Mark Wiernusz (Virginia), Tunkhannock.

She was preceded in death by infant baby Bridgette; husband Leonard Wiernusz; parents Henry and Michaeline Skibitski; brother Raymond Skibitski; and sister Barbara Skibitski.

Michaeline is remembered as a kind and loving soul whose life revolved around her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend Michaeline's Mass of Christian Burial which will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, from the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, to be celebrated by Rev. Patrick Albert. Interment will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock. A viewing will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of mass on Saturday.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

In lieu of flowers memorial contribution can be made in Michaeline's name to .

