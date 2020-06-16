Michele Joseph Grant passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020, age 69, from complications of PSP, a neurodegenerative disorder.

From an early age, Michele was determined to travel and see the world. This she did, and by the end of her life, she was indeed a global citizen having lived in Boston, Hartford, N.Y.C., Bahrain, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Hong Kong, the Berkshires and Portland, Ore. Although an intrepid traveller and enthusiastic expatriate, Michele never lost sight of and was always proud of, her Wilkes-Barre origins. She was a graduate of GAR (Class of '68), Wilkes College (BA) and College of New Rochelle (MA).

Michele began her career as an art teacher. She was then managing director of the Bahrain Art Center for five years. Subsequently, upon finding a lack of art education in the San Francisco public schools, she founded The Art Room in Lafayette, Calif., in 1998, an institution still beloved by the East Bay community. To everyone who knew Michele's kind, warmhearted and generous spirit, she will be irretrievably missed.

Michele is the daughter of the late Joseph and Louise Joseph.

She is survived by her loving and devoted family: David Grant, her husband of 41 years, and two daughters: Kathryn, married to Mark Kalmanczhelyi, living in N.Y.C., and Emily, married to Alex Perry, residing in Santa Barbara, Calif. She is also survived by her brothers and their families: Jerry Joseph, of Calgary, Canada, and Tony Joseph, of Bear Creek.

A memorial service will be held when safe conditions allow.

No flowers will be necessary, but for those who may wish to honor her memory, donations may be made to the organization which she found so helpful throughout her disease: CurePSP at 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001, or online at psp.org/iwanttohelp/ways-to-give/.