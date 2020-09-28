1/1
Michele M. Wincek
WILKES-BARRE — Michele M. Wincek, 63, of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Saturday morning, Sept. 26, 2020, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, after a courageous battle against cancer.

Born in Parsons, she was the daughter of the late Casimir M. and Rita M. (Dructor) Zomerfeld.

Michele was a graduate of Bishop Hoban High School, Wilkes-Barre. She was employed as a warranty administrator at Motor World, and Ken Pollock Chevrolet, was the office manager at St. Dominic's Church, Parsons, worked in the office of Dr. Clearfield and last as a lunch lady at the Wilkes-Barre Area Technical Center, until her retirement. Michele loved to bake and cook and was an avid gardener.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, James Wincek, on Nov. 10, 2015.

Surviving are her husband of 43 years, Ronald Wincek, son Chris Wincek, of Jensen Beach, Fla., daughter Renee Wincek, of Plains, brother David Zomerfeld and Sharon, mother-in-law Mary Wincek, several brothers and sisters-in-law, and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains, PA 18705, with Father John C. Lambert, Pastor, officiating. Private inurnment will be held in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Exeter. Family and friends may call Thursday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, PA 18705.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, or to the Medical Oncology Prescription Assistance Fund, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704, in Michele's memory.

For additional information or to leave Michele's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
