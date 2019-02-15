GLEN LYON — Miguel Angel Corsino was called home to God at only 29 years of age. He was raised in the Bronx and Brooklyn but spent his remaining five-and-a-half years of life here in Glen Lyon.

He made friends quick and he made them strong. He lived life as a son, a brother, an uncle, a father and a husband. He had three children and one on the way and two stepdaughters. He loved all of his babies in a way that would make your heart melt. His passions were in bike-riding, construction, dancing, helping others however he could, eating and sleeping, LOL. He leaves this world behind full of beautiful memories, but also full of heartache of his loss. He will always be remembered for his beautiful smile, his charming personality, his drive to be a hard worker and for cheering up others as often as he could.

We will be holding a goodbye ceremony to just sit around talk and enjoy telling stories and memories of our loved one from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, at the American Legion Post 539, Glen Lyon.