Mildred Barber
WEST PITTSTON — Mildred Barber, 90, formerly of West Pittston, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the United Methodist Homes, Wesley Village Campus in Jenkins Township. Born in Old Boston in Jenkins Township, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Jennie Metiucci Sarf, and was a graduate of the Jenkins Township High School. She was a member of Corpus Christi Parish in West Pittston, where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. Millie was a seamstress, and out of her home in West Pittston, for many years, operated Millie's Dress Shop. Mildred was proceeded in death by her husband, Michael, in 2003, daughters, Diane Ranieli and Patricia Blockus. She is survived by her son, Michael, of West Pittston, daughter, Michelle Columbo, of West Pittston, brothers, Peter Sarf, of New Jersey, and Michael "Curly" Sarf, of Philadelphia, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Mildred will be entombed at the Dennison Cemetery with her husband, Michael. Arrangements are by the Howell-Lussi Funeral Home in West Pittston.

Published in Times Leader from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-3741
