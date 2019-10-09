WYOMING — Mildred "Millie" Charney, 85, formerly of Wyoming, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at her home in the Garden Village Apartments of West Pittston, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in the Old Boston section of Pittston Township, she was the daughter of the late Carlo and Mildred (Brown) Matteucci. She was educated in the Exeter schools. She was employed at Topps Chewing Gum for several years. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at the Pittston Hospital as a CNA. She was a member of St. Monica's Parish, West Wyoming.

Millie was a devoted mother who lived her life for her children. She was a fantastic cook who enjoyed having family and friends gather at her home for some fun conversation and a homemade cooked meal.

Her famous words were "Come over and see me." She loved everyone. She also enjoyed Saturday night polkas and "The Lawrence Welk Show."

Preceding her in death was her husband of 43 years, Ray Charney; daughter Linda Quick; and brothers Paul and Jack Matteucci; and sister Doris Sperrazza.

Surviving are daughters Darlene Murawski and her husband, Rich, of Exeter, Rae Ann Hizny and her companion, Jeff Lanunziata, of Wyoming, and Kimberly Travis, of Wyoming; grandchildren Leslie Yuhas, Stacey Barletta, Bill Hizny III, Ray Hizny, Stephen Ames and Raelana Weaver; great-grandchildren Carley Yuhas, Lexi Yuhas, Bradley Barletta, Gianna Barletta, Layla Hizny, Jaxon Hizny and Gracelyn Scaltz; and nieces and nephews.

We'd also like to acknowledge her caretaker, Sharon Bennett Green, who provided amazing care to our mother. We would also like to thank Dr. Chittalia, all the staff from Geisinger Wyoming Valley ER and the staff from the PCU for the wonderful care they provided to our mother.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Monica's Parish, 363 W. Eighth St., West Wyoming, with Father Peter Tomczak as celebrant.

Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Wyoming Cemetery.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.