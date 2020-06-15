SWOYERSVILLE — Mildred Hando, of Swoyersville, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her home.

Born Oct. 8, 1941, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late George and Edith Youngblood Glasson.

Mildred attended Wilkes-Barre City schools and was employed for several years in the area garment industry. She also worked as housekeeper at Lord and Taylor, and waitressed at Curry Donuts, Larksville.

Millie loved being a mother and grandmother and being together with her family. She enjoyed doing puzzles and taking care of animals.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David, on Jan. 17, 2020; and 9 out of 10 siblings.

Surviving are her daughters, Laura Finley, of Wilkes-Barre, and Jennifer Zambito and her husband, Corey, of Swoyersville; son, Michael Hando, of Swoyersville; grandchildren, Shannon Hickman, Megan Finley, and Sarah and Tyler Zambito; great-grandchildren, Alaysha, Mark, Aubrey, Reilly, and Kylee; and sister, Elizabeth Repine of Bremerton, Wash.

Private funeral services were held by the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.