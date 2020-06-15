Mildred Hando
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SWOYERSVILLE — Mildred Hando, of Swoyersville, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her home.

Born Oct. 8, 1941, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late George and Edith Youngblood Glasson.

Mildred attended Wilkes-Barre City schools and was employed for several years in the area garment industry. She also worked as housekeeper at Lord and Taylor, and waitressed at Curry Donuts, Larksville.

Millie loved being a mother and grandmother and being together with her family. She enjoyed doing puzzles and taking care of animals.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David, on Jan. 17, 2020; and 9 out of 10 siblings.

Surviving are her daughters, Laura Finley, of Wilkes-Barre, and Jennifer Zambito and her husband, Corey, of Swoyersville; son, Michael Hando, of Swoyersville; grandchildren, Shannon Hickman, Megan Finley, and Sarah and Tyler Zambito; great-grandchildren, Alaysha, Mark, Aubrey, Reilly, and Kylee; and sister, Elizabeth Repine of Bremerton, Wash.

Private funeral services were held by the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved