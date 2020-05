Or Copy this URL to Share

PITTSTON — Mildred "Millie" Kelly, 89, of Pittston, died May 16, 2020. Due to COVID-19, funeral services at the funeral home will be limited to family. Live Facebook webcast of services 11 a.m. Wednesday. To access our Facebook page, search the username @CurtisLSwansonFH.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store