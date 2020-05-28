PITTSTON — Mildred L. Volpetti, 81, of Pittston, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Mountain View Care Center, Scranton, due to complications of COVID-19. Born in Taylor on Nov. 8, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Evelyn Davis Sayers. Millie was a graduate of Taylor High School, Class of 1957, and Moses Taylor School of Radiology. She had worked as an X-Ray Technician at Pittston Hospital prior to starting her family. Millie was a lifelong member of the Penns Woods Girl Scouts Council. She also served as a troop leader, neighborhood director, and cookie chair in the Pittston Area for 30 years. Millie also volunteered with the American Red Cross. In her earlier years, she taught CCD at St. Rocco's Church, Pittston. Currently, Millie was a member of St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston. In her younger years, Millie enjoyed many hobbies which included sewing, needle craft, knitting, cooking and baking, especially her homemade pizza. She lovingly took care of her aging parents, uncles, and neighbors, always putting others first. She enjoyed being involved in her all daughter's activities as they were growing up. Millie never missed her husband's barbershop shows and loved hosting the summer sing-outs in the backyard. But, what made her the happiest was her five grandchildren. She loved attending every one of their concerts, plays, and dance recitals. Millie enjoyed family get-togethers and finally holding hands with Lou in her doorway room at Mountain View. She will be truly missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bernard Sayers, and sister-in-law, Helene Sayers. Surviving is her husband of 50 years, Louis Volpetti. Sadly, they were unable to celebrate their golden anniversary together on May 9. Also surviving are two daughters, Andrea Lidle and her husband Nuppy, and Lisa Fueshko, all of Scranton; grandchildren, Jacob, Julia, and Olivia Lidle and Madeline and Gabriella Fueshko; sister-in-law, Rosaria Liput, of Florida; niece, Lea Martin, and nephews, Ronald and Stephen Liput, and Philip and Adam Sayers. Millie's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Mountain View Care Center. In addition, her family will miss the many friendships they made with the residents and their families. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. In light of the funeral restrictions due to COVID, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. To leave an online condolence, visit Mildred's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com
Published in Times Leader from May 28 to May 29, 2020.