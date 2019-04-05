MOUNTAIN TOP — Mildred M. Panzak, of Mountain Top, died on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Allied Service Hospice. She was born Aug. 1, 1942, in Wilkes-Barre.

She graduated from Hanover Township High School in 1960 and attended Wilkes-Barre Business College. She was employed as a secretary for Nicholson and later volunteered at St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top.

She was married to John Panzak for 48 years and resided in Mountain Top.

Surviving is her husband, John Panzak, and son, Jeffrey Panzak, of Mountain Top; brother, Harold H. Brunn, of Plains Township; sisters, Karen Baranski and her husband, Jack, of Plains Township, and Charlotte Mickowski and her husband, Joseph, of Hanover Township; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday from the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre. Deacon Eugene Kovatch will be officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.