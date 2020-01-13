BENTON — Miles Otto Little, 92, of Benton, died Sunday evening, Jan. 12, 2020, after a short illness.

He was born March 12, 1927, in Roseville, Mich. Miles spent most of his young life in and around Estella, Sullivan County. He was the son of the late Otto G. and Marian (Rightmire) Little. He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther Klem Little, on May 23, 2012.

Miles was a well-known businessman, owning and operating Little Lumber Company and Little Construction Company of Benton from 1941 to 2001.

As an active person in the community, he served on the Benton Area School Board, CCFNB board, Bloomsburg Hospital Board and on various Benton United Methodist Church committees. He also was a member of Oriental Lodge No. 460, F. & A. M. of Orangeville; Caldwell Consistory of Bloomsburg, the Irem Temple Shrine of Dallas and the Jesters.

In his free time, Miles loved traveling, hunting trips, golf and spending time at his cabin in the woods with family and friends.

Surviving are his two children: O. Grant Little, (Sharon Brewington) and Deborah Antanitis (Bob), all of Benton, and eight grandchildren: Kyle Little (Kelly); Katie Schlichter (Jake); Kevin Little (KC); Kelly Bernson (Nick); Megan Aten (Matt); Robert Antanitis (Vanessa); Kim Pauling (Dustin); Lyndsey Antanitis. He has 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Ruth Little Clark, of Wellsboro.

Along with his wife and parents, Miles was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Little Rockwell.

A memorial service along with Masonic Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18th, 2020, at the Benton United Methodist Church, 350 Main St., Benton, with the Rev. Matthew R. Verstraeten officiating.

Family and friends are invited to share memories and a toast with the family immediately following the services at the Benton Fire Hall (former Little Lumber Co.)

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Benton United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 285, Benton, PA 17814 or to the Northern Columbia Community and Cultural Center, P. O. Box 305, Benton, PA 17814.

The McMichael Funeral Home Inc., of Benton, is honored to serve the Little Family. For online condolences or for additional information, please visit our website: www.mcmichaelfuneralhome.com.