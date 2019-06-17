EAST PETERSBURG — Milton C. Moyer, 76, of East Petersburg, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Syracuse, New York, on Feb. 9, 1942, he was the son of the late Milton J. and Margaret (née Blecher) Moyer.

Raised in Kingston, Milton was a graduate of Kingston High School. Following high school, he honorably served his country in the United States Coast Guard, actively from 1960 to 1964 and in the reserves until 1966. Milton attended Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York, where he took architecture classes for one year. He also attended the Institute of Design and Construction in Brooklyn, New York, where he took drafting classes. He worked for various employers throughout the years, including Babcock & Wilcox as a draftsman, Parsons Brinkerhoff, a design and engineering firm, as a draftsman, Continental Insurance Company doing office design and layout and for the New York City Police Department doing maintenance. Milton retired from the NYC Housing Authority as a maintenance man and supervisor after 25 dedicated years.

Milton loved to spend childhood summers with family on Lake Ontario, New York. He enjoyed spending his time roller skating at the roller skating rink that his grandfather had built. He loved to work with his hands and was tremendously skilled at design and problem solving. He also enjoyed model trains, coin collecting, country music and football. Milton had a passion for gardening and grew beautiful flowers. He will be remembered as a selfless person who sacrificed for others.

Milton is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Carol (Steiner) Moyer; his children, Darice Moyer, James Moyer, Toby Moyer and Sharon Penn; and his grandchildren, Christopher Moyer, Isabella Loconte and Andrew Loconte.

A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. with military honors at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. The viewing will continue from 7 to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, in St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, with viewing from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by 11 a.m. Mass.

Interment will follow at Huff's Union Church Cemetery, 540 Conrad Road, Alburtis.

