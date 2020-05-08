LEVITTOWN — Milton R. Warrell, age 93, of Levittown, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, after spending the day with his daughters, Tricia and April. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., his family moved to Trucksville before entering the U.S. Navy, where he served as Sea-Bee in the Pacific Theater during WWII. After leaving the Navy, Mr. Warrell eloped to marry Leah A. Lewis, and then became one of the first to purchase a home in Levittown, where they resided for over 65 years. Milton was employed as a machinist with DeLaval Steel and Turbine in Trenton for 48 years. A proud Navy Veteran, he was a member of the V.F.W. in Trenton, and the N.R.A. Milton enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was a member of the Back Mountain Rod and Gun Club, a lover of country music, maintaining a weekly date night to go dancing to his favorite tunes. He and Leah purchased an RV after retirement and traveled the U.S., and Canada, even jumping over the Arctic Circle, and took many trips to Hawaii, even celebrating their 25th anniversary with a trip to the stage for the Hawaiian Wedding song. More than anything, he was extremely devoted to his wife and family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, the late Leah Audrey (Lewis) Warrell. He is also preceded by his brothers, Ralph, Kenneth, Robert, and George Warrell, and his sisters, Eleanor and Shirley. He is survived by his daughter, Tricia Warrell, of W. Sacramento, Calif., his sons, Milton R.(Carol) Warrell Jr., Robert W. (Kathy D) Warrell Sr., and his daughter Aprilann (William) Birnbaum, all of Levittown. He leaves behind four sisters, Nellie Bell, Eileen McCullough, Helen Blackshire and June Harkins, 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 protocols, his services and interment at Washington Crossing National Cemetery (with military honors) will be held on a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Warrell's name to the N.R.A. (www.NRA.org). Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, Morrisville.
Published in Times Leader from May 8 to May 9, 2020.