Sister Miriam Butz RSM
Sister Miriam Butz, a member of the Institute of the Sisters of Mercy, died peacefully at Mercy Center Dallas on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

She was born Feb. 2, 1922, in Lancaster, and was the daughter of Harry and Emma Weimer Butz.

Sister Miriam received her bachelor's degree from Misericordia University and her master's degree from Villanova University. She entered the Sisters of Mercy Sept. 8, 1939, and professed her vows on March 12, 1942, when she was given the name Sister Amabilis.

Sister Miriam's ministry years in education were lived mainly in her home diocese of Harrisburg. She taught at Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg for 14 years, and also managed the school year book and newspaper. Following that, she spent 33 years as principal at both St. Theresa School in New Cumberland and at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament in Harrisburg. Later, she returned to Our Lady's as teacher and also taught at St. Margaret Mary School. With the closing of school, Sister Miriam returned to Dallas and volunteered her services.

Sister Miriam was a joy to be around. She enjoyed telling and listening to stories. Her birth date was always a topic of conversation for it was 2-2-22. The date could not be forgotten for it brought her such joy and always a celebration with friends. Her love of nature and kittens were her delights and comfort after her years of active ministry.

Sister is survived by her dedicated nieces and nephews, the Sisters of Mercy, Sisters Maureen McCabe and Esther O'Konski who were faithful companions in her life journey.

Sister was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Grace Delp, Rita Hebbe, Gertrude Kelly and Helen Butz, and her brothers, Herman, Victor, Vincent, Norman and Harry.

Her funeral arrangements are private for now. At a later date there will be a Liturgical Celebration of her life.

Memorial Contributions in her name may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, P.O. Box 370, Dallas, PA 18612.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Sister Miriam's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
