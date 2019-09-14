NORFOLK, Va. — Miriam Davis Dunham, 86, died peacefully on Sept. 10, 2019, following a stroke at The Ballentine assisted living facility in Norfolk, Virginia. She and her late husband, R. James Dunham, had moved to The Ballentine in 2015 from Wellsboro.

Born in Kingston, she was a daughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. John A. G. Davis. Miriam graduated from Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory School, and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Elmira College, Elmira, N.Y., and a master's degree from Loyola College in Baltimore, Md.

For several years, she taught in the Baltimore City Public School System. Following her marriage to James Dunham, she moved to Wellsboro, where she joined the family business of Dunham's Department Store. Miriam was very active in her church, St. Paul's Episcopal, where she sang in the choir and served as senior warden. She also sang in the Wellsboro Women's Chorus and was a loyal volunteer at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital of Wellsboro.

She is survived by her children, Duncan T. Hopkins Jr., of Santa Rosa, Calif., Richard D. Hopkins, of Annandale, N.J., Elizabeth Barge, of Norfolk, Va., Susan Fleischman, of Beaverton, Ore., and John A. Hopkins, of Chesterfield, Va.; and her stepchildren, R. James Dunham III, Peter Dunham, Bruce Dunham and Judy Shaal. Surviving also are her 10 grandchildren; and her devoted sisters, Ellen Davis Bender, of Whitehall, and Lillian Davis Smith, of Dallas.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, in First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk, Virginia. Interment service will be at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Wellsboro, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Miriam's name to Wyoming Seminary, 201 N. Sprague Ave., Kingston, PA 18704.