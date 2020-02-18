Amid the loving presence of her immediate family, Miriam Irene Kaiser Simmers passed away into eternal rest on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Born in Wilkes-Barre on June 9, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Simon Joseph Kaiser and Irene Estelle Hoskins Kaiser.

Miriam graduated from G.A.R. Memorial High School in 1943. During her sophomore year, she accepted a part-time position as a clerk in the piece goods department of Neisner Brothers Five and Ten Cent Store. She later became manager of the department. When the Wilkes-Barre store closed, she and several fellow employees were transferred to the Scranton Store, traveling by Laurel Line every day until that store closed. She then took a volunteer position as office manager and bookkeeper with the Wyoming Valley Council of Churches, serving that organization for over 25 years.

She married her fellow classmate and love of her life, Wesley B. Simmers, on Nov. 14, 1944. They celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Nov. 14, 2019.

In addition to her parents, Miriam was predeceased by her son, Wesley B. Simmers Jr., brothers Charles H. Kaiser, Richard M. Kaiser and Frank Kaiser.

She is survived by her husband, Wesley B. Simmers Sr., son, Richard C. Simmers and his wife, Lynn, Mt. Cobb; daughter-in-law, Rita Simmers, Lititz; grandchildren, Patrick Simmers and his wife Karen, Kingston; Christopher Simmers and his fiancée, Sabrina Langman, Easton; Sean Simmers and his wife, Alicia, Camp Hill; Kyle Simmers and his wife Becca, Baltimore, Md.; sister, Irene Clark and her husband Joseph, Ashley; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Simmers, Andrew Simmers and Azalee Stauffer; Mikayna Stauffer, Derien Jefferson and Everly Simmers, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. At Miriam's request there will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 97 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. The family will receive those wishing to offer condolences at 2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Township.

The family would also like to offer its heartfelt gratitude to the nurses, aides and social worker of Residential In-Home Hospice for their compassionate care of Miriam during her final days.

Memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church or Residential Hospice Foundation, 5440 Corporate Drive, Suite 400, Troy, MI, 48098.

