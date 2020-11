WYOMING — Mitchell A. Payne, 27, of Wyoming, died Nov. 7, 2020. Funeral will be Thursday with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Corpus Christi Church, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. Everyone is asked to go directly to church on Thursday Morning. Walk-through visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston. Masks and social distancing required.