SWOYERSVILLE — Mitty R. Granahan, 58, of Owen Street, Swoyersville, died on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Takoma Park, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Sara Gillis O'Meara. She graduated from Wyoming Area, Class of 1979. She also graduated from LCCC with an associate degree in early childhood development.

Mitty had resided in Swoyersville for over 25 years. Her last employer was Luzerne County Head Start. Mitty has also worked at many other agencies, assisting children and adults through social work. She loved her family, the beach and she was affectionately known as "The Boss."

Surviving are her sons, Erich and Nicholas Granahan; siblings James "Mike" O'Meara and his wife, Ann Marie, Anthony O'Meara, William "Willie" O'Meara and his wife Lisa, Theresa "Terry" Ozovek and her husband, Bernard; many nieces and nephews; along with several great nieces and nephews.

Funeral at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, from the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc., Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. The interment will be private at Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.

Friends and relatives may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to the Autism Foundation or to Candy's Place, 190 Welles St., Forty Fort.

The family thank all the nurses at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital and at Residential Hospice for their fine care.

