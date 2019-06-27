PITTSTON — Josephine (Talipan) Modlesky, 80, of Pittston, best mother and grandmother in the world, died peacefully on the morning of June 27, 2019.

Josephine was a graduate of Pittston High School, Class of 1956. She was proud of her Italian heritage and enjoyed traveling. She got to visit Italy with several of her friends and she made a trip to Hawaii with her daughter, along with many other adventures too numerous to mention.

Josephine was the only child of the late Angelo and Tessie (Chichilla) Talipan.

Surviving are her three children, Sharon and husband Ted, Joseph and wife Virginia and David; and five grandchildren, Erica, Alex, Tyrell, Sean and Eric.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

Viewing hours will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the funeral home.

Funeral services will begin at 9 a.m. from the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, William Street, Pittston.

Graveside interment services will follow in St. Cecelia's Cemetery, Exeter.

For further information or to express your condolences to Josephine's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.