LARKSVILLE — Mollie A. Wallace, 72, of Larksville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Geisinger South Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.

Born on April 24, 1947, in Larksville, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Rita Scott Sheridan. She attended St. Vincent's School and graduated from Larksville High School.

Mollie was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, daughter, Angela, and son, Christopher.

Surviving are her husband Ben, sons, Ben Jr., Scott and his wife, Roxann, brother Al Sheridan, and three grandchildren, Nicole, Chris and Kyle.

Besides being a wife, mother and grandmother, she was our best friend, mentor and lifetime companion. She inspired us to have a passion for life, and courage to get through the darkest of times. Mollie gave all and expected nothing in return. She was a strong and positive person everyone wanted to be around, always giving love and time. Mollie gave us the best memories of our lives. She will live forever in our hearts.

The Wallace family would like to thank the staff of Residential Hospice at Geisinger South for the care and compassion they gave Mollie during her stay.

Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville, with the Rev. Robert Sickler officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery, Larksville.

Memorial contributions may be made to or to the .

Arrangements by Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth.