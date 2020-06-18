CARVERTON — Mona Sickler, 58, of Carverton, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, in the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Kermit and Jeanne Marie Youells Sickler.

She was a graduate of Dallas High School, Class of 1979, and attended King's College. For 12 years, she worked in emergency room administration at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, and later served as the West Wyoming Borough administrator. She was a member of the Mount Zion Methodist Church.

Mona enjoyed traveling, photography, gardening, long walks and spending time with her dog, Buddy, and cat, Cleopatra.

Besides being preceded in death by her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Marlene Sickler.

Surviving is her companion of 18 years, Richard Bish, of Kingston; brother-in-law, Ralph Schwartz, of Carverton; cousins.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Monday in the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Carol Folk officiating.

Interment will be in the Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Carverton.

Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.