Mona Sickler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CARVERTON — Mona Sickler, 58, of Carverton, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, in the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Kermit and Jeanne Marie Youells Sickler.

She was a graduate of Dallas High School, Class of 1979, and attended King's College. For 12 years, she worked in emergency room administration at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, and later served as the West Wyoming Borough administrator. She was a member of the Mount Zion Methodist Church.

Mona enjoyed traveling, photography, gardening, long walks and spending time with her dog, Buddy, and cat, Cleopatra.

Besides being preceded in death by her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Marlene Sickler.

Surviving is her companion of 18 years, Richard Bish, of Kingston; brother-in-law, Ralph Schwartz, of Carverton; cousins.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Monday in the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Carol Folk officiating.

Interment will be in the Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Carverton.

Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved