PLAINS TWP. — Monica Novak, 73, of Plains Township passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital surrounded by loved ones.

Monica was born on Feb. 8,1946, to John M. and Elizabeth Baller Sabol. She was a graduate of Plains High School. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Monica was a fantastic cook and amazing baker. Although Monica was not a traveler her banana breads crossed the United States. Monica fed a meal to anyone who visited her home and they often left with banana breads and more.

Monica was preceded in death by her husband, Michael M. Novak; parents John and Elizabeth Baller Sabol; sister Joan Donnelly, of Pittston.

She is survived by her daugher, Anna Novak-Ruggere and son-in law Alfred Naugle, of Luzerne; grandchildren Madison and Chase; brother John Sabol; sisters Bernadine Sabol, of Plains Township, Ann Rosengrant Lisowski, of Pittston, Mary Beth Scott, of Plains Township; and numerous nieces and nephews; great nieces; great nephews; cousins; and an abundance of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday from the Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Township, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St Andre Bessette Parrish, 668 N. Main St, Wilkes-Barre. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family ask you honor Monica's memory by giving a donation to St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, 39 E. Jackson St., Wilkes Barre, to help serve others as she had throughout her life.