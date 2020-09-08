1/1
Morgan V. Lewis Sr.
SELINSGROVE — Morgan V. Lewis Sr., a resident of Selinsgrove, died at home on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, six weeks following a formal diagnosis of lung cancer.

Morgan was born in 1935, the youngest of five children of Roy and Mary Lewis. He is survived by Maureen Payne Lewis, his wife of 50 years; daughter, Megan, of Portland, Ore.; son, Morgan, of Selinsgrove and his wife, Sara Adams; three grandchildren, Julian Tummelson, Henry and Nathan Lewis; sisters, Carolyn Johnson and Mary Ann Johnson, of Dallas, and many nieces and nephews.

Morgan grew up in Wilkes-Barre, graduated from Meyers High School, attended Wilkes College for two years and transferred to Penn State. He postponed his graduate studies for four years following his master's degree to do marketing research. During this period, Morgan served six months of active duty as a member of the U.S. Army Reserves.

When he returned to Penn State to complete his Ph.D. in industrial/organizational psychology, he participated in a study of vocational education that determined the direction of his subsequent career. Morgan remained at Penn State for 13 years as a research specialist, studying the effectiveness of educational and training programs. In 1978, he joined the staff of the National Center for Research in Vocational Education at The Ohio State University.

While at Ohio State, Morgan served as a consultant in vocational education and workforce development to several countries, including China, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines. He retired as Research Scientist from Ohio State in 2006 and served as a consultant to the National Research Center, then at the University of Louisville. In 2009, Morgan received the distinguished service award from the Association for Career and Technical Education Research.

Morgan enjoyed what he called "real" beer, commuting to and from his office by bicycle, working out at the gym several times a week, Penn State football and, above all, his beloved children and grandsons.

A private commemoration and interment of ashes will be in Columbus, Ohio, at the First Community Church columbarium.

If desired, a donation may be made in Morgan's name to St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Selinsgrove.

Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
