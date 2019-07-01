WILKES-BARRE — Myers Otis Dudley, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Geisinger South.

Myers was born on June 29, 1937, in Wilkes-Barre, to the late John E. Dudley and Viola Mae Dudley Barbour. He graduated from G.A.R. Memorial High School, then served his country for three years in the U.S. Army. Myers was employed as a veterinary assistant for Dr. Rubin and Dr. Parente, area veterinarians. He also worked at Pocono Downs/ Mohegan Sun racetrack for a number of years.

He was preceded in death not only by his parents, but by five brothers and one sister.

Myers leaves behind to mourn his passing two sons, Glenn Scott Dudley, of California, and Tommy Diggs, of Missouri, along with three grandchildren; Jan Dudley, the mother of his children; a brother, Warren S. Dudley (wife, Barbara) of Newport News, Va.; sisters, Gloria Alexander and Estelle Gilliam (husband, Charles) of Newport News, Va. ; sisters-in-law Velma Dudley, of Newport News, Va.; Fumiko Dudley, of Wilkes-Barre; and Esther Dudley, of Delaware. His family also includes a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

He was also blessed with a very special niece, Shari Dudley Miller, and nephew, Keith Marcel Dudley, along with a dear family friend, Mrs. Mary Reilly.

He was known for his big smile, booming voice and great sense of humor. He was a big man with a warm heart for family, people, animals, and sports. He loved having fun and chatting with his friends at the local diner as well as feeding the birds at Tiffany Courts, playing bingo and of course his Dallas Cowboys. To Myers, there were no such thing as strangers – just friends he'd never met.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, Wilkes-Barre. Family and friends may visit from 10 to 11 a.m.

Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning. Psalm 30:5.